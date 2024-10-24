Home
business

Zomato, Swiggy hike platform fee in certain cities amid festive season

The two rivals are now charging Rs 10 as platform fee in the national capital.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:34 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:34 IST
