Competition Commission of India to conduct detailed study on AI; invites proposals from entities

New Delhi: Fair trade watchdog CCI on Monday invited request for proposals from entities to carry out a detailed market study on artificial intelligence and its impact on competition that will cover various aspects, including the ways AI-driven personalised recommendations, services and pricing influence consumer choices.

The proposed market study on 'Artificial Intelligence and Competition' also comes at a time when the growing use of AI across industries has given rise to novel questions around its implications for competitive dynamics in markets.

Issuing the Request for Proposal (RFP) document to engage an agency/institution for conducting the study, the CCI said the transformative capabilities of AI have significant pro-competitive potential, both on the supply and the demand side, and at the same time, there may be concerns with regard to potential competition risks stemming from the use of AI.

The last date for submitting the bids is June 3 and after technical presentations by the entities, the deadline for the financial bids is June 28.