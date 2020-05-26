Lockdown: Uber to lay off 600 employees in India

Coronavirus lockdown: Uber to lay off 600 employees in India

Each employee will receive a minimum 10 weeks payout, medical insurance coverage for the next six months, says Pradeep Parameswaran, President of Uber India & South Asia

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2020, 10:07 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 11:42 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

Uber is set to slash 600 employees in India, which constitutes almost one-fourth of the total number of employees in the nation, across customer and driver support, business development, legal, finance, policy and marketing verticals.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full-time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted. These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month," said Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.

"Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. We made the decision now so we can look to the future with confidence," he added.

"I want to apologize to departing colleagues and extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to Uber and the riders and driver-partners we serve in India. Each will receive a minimum 10 weeks payout, medical insurance coverage for the next six months, outplacement support, be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent director," he said.

More details awaited...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uber
Jobs
Employment
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

 