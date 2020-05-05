COVID-19: Indians most nervous about reopening lockdown

Coronavirus: People in India, Japan most nervous about reopening lockdown

Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News,
  • May 05 2020, 10:03 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 10:03 ist
People wait in a queue outside a liquor shop to buy alcohol after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

By Ben Schott

As governments around the world weigh the pros and cons of reopening their economies before the novel coronavirus has been contained or cured, individual populations are debating how confident they are leaving their lockdowns.

Data from an Ipsos survey of 14 countries indicate that only in four countries (China, India, Italy, Russia) does a majority favour restarting the economy with Covid-19 still uncontained; in only two countries (Germany, Italy) are the majority not “very nervous” about leaving their homes.

Curiously, the majority of those who say they want their economies to restart before the virus has been contained also report being “very nervous” about leaving home — including 72% of Japanese and 82% of Indians. This suggests that even those economies that consider restarting may find a paucity of willing participants.

 

