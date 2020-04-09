Coronavirus: Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66% in April

Coronavirus: Petrol, diesel demand slumps 66% in April

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 14:33 ist
Long queue of vehicles is seen at a fuel station, after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a complete shutdown of COVID-19 hotpots in 15 districts till April 15. (PTI Photo)

India's fuel consumption in March shrank by 18 per cent, the biggest decline in more than a decade, as a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel.

India's petroleum product consumption fell 17.79 per cent to 16.08 million tonnes in March as diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) demand fell, according to official data released on Thursday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click  here

Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, saw demand contract by 24.23 per cent to 5.65 million tonnes. This is the biggest fall in diesel consumption the country has recorded as most trucks went off-road and railways stopped plying trains. Petrol sales dropped 16.37 per cent to 2.15 million tonnes as the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 took most cars and two-wheelers off the road. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Oil
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cats can catch coronavirus, says study, prompting WHO

Cats can catch coronavirus, says study, prompting WHO

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

 