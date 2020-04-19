Coronavirus: SpiceJet to send select staff on leave without pay

SpiceJet has decided to send employees earning more than Rs 50,000 per month on leave without pay on a rotational basis, sources said on Sunday amid flight services remaining suspended till May 3.

This arrangement would be in place for three months, they added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The sources also told PTI that the salary for April is likely to be paid to staff for the days they were on duty.

Commercial flights remain suspended since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 3.