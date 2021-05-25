Covid-19: Indiabulls Housing to help families of deceased employees 

Indiabulls Housing Finance has come up with an initiative to support the families of the company's employees who have lost their lives to Covid-19, by paying two years’ salary package and by helping their children's education till graduation.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is supporting the families of deceased employees during this pandemic. Many families are devastated due to the loss of their loved ones, especially when the breadwinner of the family is lost to the pandemic, the company said.

Gagan Banga, VC & MD of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited said, “I would like to reassure all of you that Indiabulls Housing is behind your family and you. In the unfortunate event of the demise of any of our employees to Covid-19, we will continue to pay the monthly salary of our employee to their family for two years."

"We will also cover their children’s education till they graduate from any Indian college. This financial assistance won’t be able to bring back our dear colleagues but I hope it will provide the family some time to stabilise, reorient and deal with this unfortunate life changing event,” he said.