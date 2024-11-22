Home
Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

It has more than doubled in value this year and is up about 45% in the two weeks since Trump's sweeping election victory, which has also seen a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers being elected to Congress.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 09:50 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 09:50 IST
