Delhi HC seeks Future Retail stand on Amazon plea against interim order

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 13 2021, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 12:37 ist
Amazon had written to Sebi on January 11, apprising the market regulator of the formation of the arbitration tribunal at SIAC while urging it to suspend the review of the Rs 24,713 crore Future-RIL deal. Credit: Reuters

The Delhi High Court sought Future Retail Ltd's stand on Amazon's plea to set aside observations in an interim order in the suit filed by Future Retail.

Amazon had written to Sebi on January 11, apprising the market regulator of the formation of the arbitration tribunal at SIAC while urging it to suspend the review of the Rs 24,713 crore Future-RIL deal.

It had also filed an appeal on the same day with the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court against the Court's December 21 order.

On December 21, a single-member bench of the Delhi HC had rejected Future Group's plea to restrain Amazon from writing to regulatory authorities about the SIAC (Singapore International Arbitration Centre) arbitral order but gave a go-ahead to the regulators to decide over the deal.

The court had also made several observations indicating that Amazon's attempt to control Future Retail through a conflation of agreements Amazon has with an unlisted unit of the Indian company will be violative of the FEMA FDI rules.

Future Group, which operates supermarkets and high-end food stores across India, agreed to sell its retail assets to oil-to-clothes conglomerate Reliance in August for Rs 24,713 crore but Amazon has alleged the deal breached agreements Future had made with the US company in 2019.

