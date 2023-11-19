Demand for Kashmir apples surges in Bangladesh

Srinagar: Despite Bangladesh increasing the assessment value of the Kashmiri apple by around 40 per cent to discourage imports last year, the neighboring country has emerged as a second home for Valley apples.

According to fruit dealers, these days over 30 apple laden trucks are leaving for Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh daily from Kashmir. According to official figures, 12,000 tonnes of apples are exported to Bangladesh while around 8,000 tonnes are exported to Nepal.

Several traders from Bangladesh are also camping in Kashmir to buy and meet the demand for Kashmiri apples in their homeland.

“We have been associated with the apple trade in Kashmir for nearly a decade now. We mostly export American varieties of apple to our native country where the demand for this variety is manifold,” said Moin-ud-Din, a trader from Bangladesh.