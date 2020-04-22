DH Cartoon: Price of US oil plunged below $0 per benchmark barrel, fell to minus (-) $40.3

In an extraordinary turn of events, crude oil prices crashed dramatically into negative territory on Monday. At its lowest, the price of oil futures for May fell to minus (-) $40.3 a barrel, falling by over 300% in a single day, the steepest in the history of oil. Negative oil price – Is that even possible? Well, read on to find out if it is and what it means.
