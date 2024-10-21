Home
DH Interview | BHIVE eyes presence in top 6 cities & doubling profits by FY27

In this marketscape, Bengaluru’s managed offices and coworking spaces company BHIVE Workspace has stepped outside its home turf for the first time, entering Mumbai.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 22:14 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 22:14 IST
Business NewsOffices

