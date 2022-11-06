DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Elon Musk's 'free' Twitter

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world.
Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday but said cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation, as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.
