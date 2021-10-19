Audi India opens bookings for Q5 

Audi on Tuesday commenced bookings for the new Q5 in India. The optimised Audi Q5 can be booked with an amount of Rs 2 lakh.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we open bookings for our strong addition to Audi’s successful Q family in India – the Audi Q5. This will be our ninth product launch for 2021 and we couldn’t be happier about our progress for the year. The new Audi Q5 is a perfect blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment. With its new design that captivates at first glance, we are confident that it will continue to retain its leadership position in the segment and woo the existing and prospective customers.”

The new Audi Q5 with an elegant design comes with quattro all-wheel drive with its driving characteristics backed by best-in-class dynamics, the company said.

The Audi Q5 boasts new features such as 48.26 cm (R19) five double-spoke star style alloy wheels, Audi Park Assist, Comfort key with sensor-controlled boot-lid operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in Black Piano Lacquer, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, B&O Premium 3D Sound System.

The Audi Q5 is also fitted with suspension with damping control on all four wheels. With its 2.0L TFSI engine, the Audi Q5 offers impressive acceleration and agility and its quattro all-drive provides exceptional traction and directional stability, for all driving experiences.