Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

  • Mar 11 2020, 14:30pm ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 14:30pm ist
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched Dominar 250, a variant of the Dominar Sports Tourer model, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).

The Dominar 250 is powered by a liquid cooled 248.8 cc engine delivering 27 PS power, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

"Dominar 250 will be an ideal bike for aspiring riding enthusiasts who wish to get into the world of touring," Bajaj Auto President – Motorcycles, Sarang Kanade said. 

He said the Dominar brand has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for long distance tourers. 

BS-VI compliant new Dominar 250 is now available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in dual channel ABS variant, the company said. 

