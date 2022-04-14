BMW launches new F 900 XR in India at Rs 12.3 lakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 15:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of F 900 XR in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

The adventure sports tourer will be available as completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships, the company said in a statement.

Deliveries of the bike will commence from June 2022, it added.

"BMW Motorrad has brought the world's finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts. XR represents an uncompromising combination of athleticism and long-distance riding performance," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.  

The new profile of adventure sports tourer F 900 XR's unique performance is combined with powerful features that further enhance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR, he added.

The new F 900 XR comes with a 895-cc engine which generates an output of 105 hp. The bike sprints from 0-100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds and achieves a top speed of over 200 km/hr.

