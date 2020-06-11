Eicher launches new Skyline Pro 6016 bus

Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, has introduced all new heavy-duty bus - Skyline Pro 6016.

The company said that the bus will be available throughout India.

Skyline Pro 6016 is the introduction of the Volvo Group technology-based 5.1 litre VEDX5 engine in Eicher’s bus range. The engine delivers 210 hp of power and torque of 825 Nm from 1200 to 1600 rpm.

Skyline Pro 6016 comes equipped with fuel-efficient Exhaust After-treatment system (EATS), 16.2 T GVW and Volvo Group’s EMS (Engine Management System). It also comes with intelligent features such as engine protection system for better engine life, intelligent driver information system (IDIS 2.0), fuel coaching and cruise control, that improves driving comfort and efficiency.

The vehicle has a DOMEX chassis along with safety features like engine exhaust brake and larger pneumatic brakes. Skyline Pro 6016 is available in multiple long wheelbase variants along with an option of light weight 425 litre HDPE fuel tank.

The Skyline Pro 6016 has the Mbooster+ technology that enables the driver to switch between Eco+, Eco and Power modes. It has a flat driver area, sandwich type compact engine hood, a bigger alternator and a larger clutch.

B Srinivas, Sr Vice President - Bus Sales and Marketing, Strategy, Product Planning, VE Commercial Vehicles said: “Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 is the newest addition to our BS-VI HD bus portfolio, a breakthrough product delivering highest power output in its segment. Backed with strong Volvo Group engine platform, modern design along with fuel efficiency-enhancing features like Mbooster+ and Fuel coaching make Skyline Pro 6016 the most profitable choice in heavy duty bus category.”

The Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 was also recently deployed as a mobile COVID-19 ICU unit, with fabrication being done by the Grace Cancer Foundation, Hyderabad. It has medical functions such as an ICU unit, cancer screening, mammography, X-ray and sample collection in addition to supporting facilities for ventilators, imaging, tele-radiology, e-ICU, ultrasound and AI-based stratification.