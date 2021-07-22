Hero MotoCorp launches connected Maestro Edge 125 

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched the connected Maestro Edge 125.

Some of the main features of the Maestro Edge 125 are first-in-segment projector LED Headlamp, fully digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity with call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation, Hero Connect and new sharper design features.

The Maestro Edge 125 is powered by a 124.6cc BS-VI compliant programmed fuel injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ - delivering a power output of 9 bhp @ 7000 rpm and torque-on-demand of 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.

Available in new colors at Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points across the country, the Maestro Edge 125 is priced at Rs 72,250 (drum variant) Rs 76,500 (disc variant) and Rs 79,750 (connected variant), all prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Maestro Edge 125 has been a key player in the 125cc scooter segment. In this latest avatar, we have sharpened its ‘Edge’ further with LED projector headlamp, Digital Speedometer, turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. This scooter has it all. These upgrades are part of our overall portfolio push to provide more technology and features to our customers."

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are witnessing an increasing demand for our scooters recently and with the new Maestro Edge 125 we expect this trend to continue. With its first-in-segment features and new design, this scooter will definitely resonate with the youth across the country.”

The Maestro Edge 125 is packed with a host of new design elements including the completely new sharp headlamp, sharper front design, new sporty dual tone stripe pattern, masked winkers and new prismatic colors.

The Maestro Edge 125 has a fully digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity that offers features like pairing with passkey, turn-by-turn navigation with superior display, miss-call alert, incoming call alert, RTMI (real-time mileage indication), ECO indicator and low fuel indicator.

Hero Connect has eight important features like topple alert, theft alert, find my parking, track my vehicle, trip analysis and more.