HMSI BS-VI vehicle sales cross 11 lakh mark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 25 2020
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 17:38 ist

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that its cumulative BS-VI two-wheeler sales have crossed the 11 lakh sales mark in the domestic market.

Honda ended the fiscal 2019-20 with the industry highest BS-VI sales of over 6.5 lakh units.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It’s a matter of great pride for us at Honda that our 11 advanced BS-VI models have won the vote of confidence and created a new joy of riding amongst customers across India. In the BS-VI era, our product portfolio stands out as the industry’s most diverse starting from 110cc scooters and motorcycles going up to 1100cc premium adventure bike. As many customers are now preferring personal mobility for safety and hygiene in the challenging times of the new normal, Honda is unlocking new value with its many initiatives like online bookings, attractive retail finance schemes, industry first up to 6 year’s warranty option etc. Moving forward, we are confident that millions of Indians will continue to realise their dreams of mobility with Wings of Honda.”

HMSI currently offers 4 BS-VI automatic scooters (Activa 6G, Dio, Activa 125, Grazia 125), 6 BS-VI motorcycles (CD Dream and Livo in 110cc, Shine and SP 125 in 125cc, Unicorn and X-Blade in 160cc) and the 1100cc adventure legacy model – the 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

