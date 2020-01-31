ION Energy collaborates with Yatri Motorcycles for Project Zero bike

Mumbai-based ION Energy has joined hands with Nepal-based Yatri Motorcycles to offer state of the art technology for the Project Zero (P-0).

Project Zero, touted to be the a first-of-its-kind electric motorcycle, is said to be built in the style of a café racer using the principles of an electric train. It is said to be .

It can be noted that the Project Zero prototype was first showcased in Kathmandu, Nepal on December 19, 2019.

The Project Zero (P-0) electric bike is said to boast direct ignition without a mechanical key, a re-imagined dashboard user interface (UI) with a 7-inch display that transmits all the relevant data in a user-friendly view. It runs on 30kW motor and offers a 230 km range on a single charge. It can power up from zero to 80% capacity under just two hours.

ION Energy will be offering Patented Battery Management Platform for Project Zero bike.

The company plans to produce 50 limited edition Project Zero motorcycles in the year 2020. It aims to increase the production of (P-0) to 500 along with other practical and affordable models in the next couple of years and build a well-trusted brand.

If things go as planned, we can expect the Project Zero bike to hit streets in March 2020.

“Since technology is an extremely dynamic sector and is the nucleus of urban mobility and automation, we at Yatri seek to usher an all-round electric revolution in Nepal. The company aspires to deliver the best mobility solutions through seamless digital integration, both in terms of aesthetics and performance that goes well with both biking aficionados and concerned environmentalists,” Ashim Pandey, Founder, Yatri Motorcycles said.

With the mobile app, Project Zero bike owners can connect with the bike remotely and access its location and other vital telemetry data. Futhermore, it is integrated with customer service and this will help users to book a servicing appointment and opt for pick-up service, roadside assistance and use the chat feature that ensures that the user remains connected with the brand.

“Our association with Yatri and the launch of Project Zero perfectly aligns with the urgent need to address the global energy crisis and switch to more efficient and sustainable energy systems. It also Illustrates ION’s policy of building partnerships by offering the required technological and deep domain expertise to newly formed unconventional start-ups around the world that dare to take risks to challenge the established status quo. ION aims to be at the forefront of the EV-revolution, accelerating the transition around the world through its advanced battery management platform,”, Akhil Aryan, Co-founder & CEO of ION Energy said.

