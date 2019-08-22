Kia launches mid-SUV

Automaker Kia Motors on Thursday launched its first product in mid-SUV segment, the Seltos, in the Indian market.

It starts an introductory price starting from Rs 9.69 lakhs (ex-showroom [pan-India) for the entry-level Petrol Smartstream G1.5 HTE model going up to Rs 15.99 lakhs (ex-showroom pan- India) for the Diesel 1.5 CRDi HTX plus (6AT) and Petrol Smartstream 1.4 T – Gdi GTX (7DCT) and GTX plus top-end variant.

The Seltos is BS-VI compliant and available in both petrol and diesel variants with manual and automatic transmission options.

Commenting on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said: “The Seltos has been one of the most ambitious projects for Kia Motors and even more so for Kia Motors India. The Seltos marks the arrival of Kia in India for the first time, and we have put our heart and soul into this product. The Seltos is all about surprising everyone with its premium features, distinctive design, supreme quality, refined and powerful engine options, addictive performance and so much more."

