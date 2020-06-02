Kia Seltos gets feature upgrades

Kia Motors India has launched the refreshed Seltos at starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In the new Seltos, there have been some feature upgrades and some of the lower variants now get a sunroof. The company has also discontinued its two variants of Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT.

Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India, said: “The Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India. It laid a strong foundation for Kia in the country and as a vehicle, it has been a true game-changer in the Indian automobile industry.

“With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes the SUC even more attractive with new features and options. The Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment, and with the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident that we will deliver customer delight that is unparalleled. The refreshed Seltos is the result of a deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, and our customers’ desires and requirements, and we are confident it will continue to win hearts for Kia in India.

“During these unprecedented conditions, we have innovated to ensure the safety of our customers as well as that of our employees, business associates and staff at our dealer and service network. Our pioneering efforts in offering a complete end-to-end digital purchase experience have helped us address customer concerns and to provide a safe, convenient and enjoyable purchase process,” he added.

Similar to the previous version of the Seltos, the refreshed one will still be available in two design lines: Tech Line and GT Line.

The Seltos was the Korean company’s first product in India and was well-received by customers.

The Seltos takes on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Ford Ecosport, Nissan Kicks, among others.