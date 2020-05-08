Lamborghini launches new Huracan online

Automobili Lamborghini, on Thursday, launched the new Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder virtually, using for the first time Augmented Reality (AR) on its official website lamborghini.com.

The new V10 model is rear-wheel driven and a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). The V10 power plant delivers the same 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque as the coupe version. It has a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h. The roof is operable up to 50 km/h.

Lamborghini says that the Spyder’s exterior lines ensure drag reduction and that the downforce matches that of the coupe without requiring additional aerodynamic appendages, while enhancing the rear-wheel drive car’s balance and dynamism with roof both up and down.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside. The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimized, while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides.”

The specially tuned P-TCS traction control system is designed for performance in all conditions, consistently delivering torque and assuring traction even as the Spyder is realigning after sharp cornering or drifting.

The Huracan EVO Spyder’s ANIMA button on the steering wheel give the driver the option to choose between Strada, Sport and Corsa modes.

The Huracan EVO RWD Spyder has a aluminum and thermoplastic resin body that sits on a lightweight hybrid chassis in aluminium and carbon fibre, with a dry weight of 1,509 kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 2.47 kg/hp. Front/ rear weight distribution is 40/ 60, with double wishbone suspension with overlapped quadrilaterals and passive shock absorbers. Ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes are fitted to 19” Kari rims with specially-developed Pirelli P Zero tyres, with optional 20” rims and carbon ceramic brakes.

The new launch has a HMI 8.4” touchscreen in the center console that controls the car’s functions as well as providing comprehensive connectivity for telephone calls, internet access and Apple CarPlay.