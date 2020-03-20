Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire from Rs 5.89 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India limited, on Friday, launched the BS-VI 2020 Dzire, priced between Rs. 5.89 lakh and Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It has the K-series engine and advanced features like cruise control and auto foldable outer rear-view mirrors. As a facelift, the 2020 Dzire gets a new front grille.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL, said: "With over 55 per cent market share in its segment, Dzire is the preferred sedan of over 20 lakh customers. The 2020 Dzire offers next generation K-series engine with segment first idle start-stop technology (ISS), upgraded premium exterior design, refreshed interiors and advanced features. As a company, we have believed in bringing technologies that benefit the customers.

“The introduction of advanced K-series dual jet, dual VVT BS-VI petrol engine with idle start-stop function makes it more desirable, low on emissions and high on fuel efficiency,” he added.

The company said that the new engine has the best in segment fuel efficiency of 23.26 Km/L in manual and 24.12 Km/L in auto gear shift variants. The engine also has an increased power output of 66 KW at 6000 rpm.

On the inside, the 2020 Dzire comes with twin pod meter cluster and a new 10.67 cm multi information coloured TFT display. It also has modern wooden finish ornaments on the doors and instrument panels with natural gloss finish as well as dual tone seats. It also gets a new 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio touch infotainment system that combines smartphone, vehicle and cloud-based services.

The 2020 Dzire has the hill-hold function in the AGS variant and does not allow the vehicle to roll back on inclined slopes in stop-start traffic condition. It also now comes with bigger brakes in the front and rear. All variants are equipped with dual airbags, pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts, ISOFIX (child seat restraint system) and ABS with EBD.

The main competitors for the new Dzire are from the Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze, Ford Figo Aspire and others.