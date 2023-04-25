Maruti Suzuki upgrades its entire model range

Maruti Suzuki upgrades its entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms

The products now also come equipped with an electronic stability control (ESC) system

  • Apr 25 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has upgraded its entire range of vehicles to meet the stricter emission norms under the BSVI regime.

All company hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the new BSVI Phase-II real driving emissions (RDE) regulations, alongside being compatible with E20 fuel as well, the auto major said in a statement.

The new RDE compliant Maruti Suzuki cars feature an enhanced on-board diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction, it added.

The products now also come equipped with an electronic stability control (ESC) system, MSI said.

"At Maruti Suzuki, we are always finding new and innovative ways to reduce emissions from our vehicles..The Government's drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan," Maruti Suzuki India Chief Technical Officer C V Raman noted.

During this upgrade, the company also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally, he added.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells 15 models in the country.

