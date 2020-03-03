Mercedes-Benz launches BS-VI GLC Coupe starting from Rs 62.70 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India, on Tuesday, launched the locally made GLC Coupe in Bengaluru. This is the 10th global product to be made in India.

The GLC 300 4MATIC is priced at Rs 62.70 lakh and the GLC 300d 4MATIC is priced at Rs 63.70 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom India, except Kerala).

The GLC 300d Coupe has a BS-VI inline four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 245 horsepower and 500 Nm of peak torque. The GLC 300 Coupe has a BS-VI inline petrol engine that produces 258 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to the 9G-Tronic transmission.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “The GLC Coupe now locally produced in its series version will further enhance the popularity of the SUV Coupe. The GLC Coupe is distinguished by its technological prowess thanks to the most intuitive and engaging MBUX which is capable of ‘Over the Air’ updates via Mercedes me connect services. The SUV features the intelligent virtual in car assistant popularly known as ‘Hey Mercedes’ and comes with an NTG 6.0 with class leading 24X7 connected features and services from Mercedes Me Connect.”

The GLC Coupe is equipped with Mercedes me connect that has convenient connect features like remote lock and unlock, car locator, speed monitor, emergency e-call, etc. accessible from the owner’s smartphone or tablet.

The new GLC Coupe features a diamond radiator grille, which is available in silver as standard, featuring a chrome trim incorporating formal elements of the underride guard. Also standard are the multibeam LED headlamps with their torch design and light signature. The rear has the new-look diffuser with underride guard and tailpipe trims as well as full-LED tail lamps.

Mercedes-Benz had introduced the MBUX telematics system in some other models and the GLC Coupe gets it too. This is a combination of touchscreen display, navigation with augmented reality, intelligent voice control via the talk button. Saying ‘Hey Mercedes’ can get the system to do, for example, change the AC settings, start navigation to a particular destination and many other such tasks.