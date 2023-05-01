MG Motor India reports over 2-fold rise in sales in Apr

MG Motor India reports over two-fold rise in retail sales in April

The supply chain constraints remain in a few models; however, the company is working towards meeting customer demand, MG Motor India said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 15:29 ist
MG Motor logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

MG Motor India on Monday reported over two-fold rise in retail sales at 4,551 units in April 2023 compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted retail sales of 2,008 units in April 2022.

Also Read | Hyundai Motors finalises $5 billion battery JV in US, doubles Q1 profit

The supply chain constraints remain in a few models; however, the company is working towards meeting customer demand, MG Motor India said in a statement.

"The coming months are expected to bring in further improvements on this front," it added.

The company said it is actively preparing for the market launch of its small electric car Comet EV this month with bookings to commence on May 15.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Automobile
MG Motor
MG Motor India
DH Auto

Related videos

What's Brewing

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

As India greys, care economy blooms

As India greys, care economy blooms

 