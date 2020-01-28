New compact Nissan SUV coming up for India

Nissan has released a teaser of their upcoming sports utility vehicle on Monday.

The Japanese automaker launched the campaign of its first made for India compact SUV with the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ philosophy.

Nissan said that the new compact SUV has been designed for tomorrow’s journey as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence. Nissan’s new SUV features the latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society.

The company added that the new compact SUV is a testimony to Nissan’s global SUV DNA spirit of relentless innovation and Japanese engineering, building on Nissan’s iconic models such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and Kicks.