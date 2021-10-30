Ola announces pre-owned car festival 

Ola has announced the India’s biggest pre-owned car festival with best deals and offers on 2000+ Ola Cars platform. Customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh, as well as several industry first offers like free servicing for upto 2 years, a 12-month warranty, and a seven-day easy return policy.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars said, “Powered by our digital platform, Ola is committed to reimagining the 100-plus-year-old model of archaic dealership-based vehicle commerce. This Diwali, the exciting, unprecedented deals and offers from Ola Cars will enable many more customers to have a vehicle ownership experience that is better than buying a new vehicle - right from the comfort of their homes.”

Ola Cars enables customers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App. It offers a bouquet of services to customers, beginning with purchase, vehicle finance and insurance, registration, OEM level quality standards for maintenance during ownership including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories; and finally, resale of the vehicle back to Ola Cars. It will be a one stop shop for customers looking at hassle-free buying, selling and managing their cars.

Ola Cars has already sold 5,000 vehicles in the first month of its operations; and recently announced its plans to expand to 100 cities with 300 centres. It is also hiring over 10,000 people across areas like vehicle diagnostics, service, support and sales.