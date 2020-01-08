Skoda releases exterior sketches of upcoming SUV

Skoda India has released two design sketches that give first impressions of the Skoda 'Vision In'. The 4.26-metre-long concept study is a forerunner of a mid-size sports utility vehicle specially designed for the Indian market. Skoda says that production would begin in 2020-21. The Vision In will make its first public appearance at Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi.

First impressions show a visually compelling SUV concept study. In addition to a wide bonnet, there is a large Skoda grille with solid rib shape. The upper, very flat units of the split headlights, progress directly to the grille. Beneath is a robustly designed front apron with large side air intakes and a massive front spoiler made of aluminium.

The second sketch shows a clearly structured, distinctive rear with sharply contoured, three-dimensional rear lights. An additional horizontal light strip connects the reflectors. Illuminated Skoda lettering is prominently positioned at the centre of the rear and an aluminium diffuser is integrated into the rear apron underneath. As part of the ‘India 2.0’ project, Skoda Auto is leading the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands on the Indian sub-continent.

The company added that several Skoda and Volkswagen models will be created based on the MQB A0 IN variant of the Modular Transverse Matrix, which the Czech car manufacturer is developing with a focus on India and Indian customers. The new localised MQB A0 IN platform is being showcased for the first time in the Skoda Vision In.