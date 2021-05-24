Start your off-road adventures with these motorcycles

Planning to get adventurous and want to do some road trips with your friends? There is nothing like motorbiking in a group.
But if one is a beginner with adventure biking and does not want to spend a whole lot of money with a superbike in the adventure category, the single cylinder options below might just be what you are looking for. Or one might just want to cut your teeth into something smaller before going in for the superbikes.
DH lists some single cylinder adventure motorcycle options:
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Engine: 411 cc, single cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke
Power: 24.3 ps @ 6500 rpm
Torque: 32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Gearbox: 5 speed
Front brakes: Two-piston floating calliper, 300 mm disc
Rear brakes: Single piston floating calliper, 240 mm disc
ABS: Dual channel ABS (switchable to single channel ABS; Rear wheel ABS control deactivation)
Front suspension: Telescopic, 41 mm forks with 200 mm travel
Rear suspension: Monoshock with linkage with 180 mm wheel travel
Price: Rs 2.60 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru)
KTM 390 Adventure
Engine: 373 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke
Power: 44 ps
Torque: 37 nm
Gearbox: 6 speed
ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP two channel ABS (including cornering ABS and off-road mode)
Front brake: Four-piston radial fixed calliper
Rear brake: Single-piston floating calliper
Front suspension: WP Apex 43 with 170 mm travel
Rear suspension: WP Apex monoshock with 177 mm travel
Price: Rs 3.1 lakh (ex-showroom)
KTM 250 Adventure
Engine: 248.8 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke
Power: 30 ps
Torque: 24 Nm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Front brake: Four-piston radial fixed calliper with 320 mm disc
Rear brake: Single-piston floating calliper 230 mm disc
Front suspension: WP Apex 43 with 170 mm travel
Rear suspension: WP Apex monoshock with 177 mm travel
Price: Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hero X-Pulse
Engine: 199.6 cc single cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-stroke
Power: 18 ps @ 8500 rpm
Torque: 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Gearbox: 5 speed
Front brake: 276 mm petal disc, single channel ABS
Rear brake: 220 mm petal disc
Front suspension: Telescopic (37 mm dia) with Double DU bush (190 mm stroke)
Rear suspension: 10 step rider-adjustable monoshock
Price: Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom)
BMW G 310 GS
Engine: 313 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, water-cooled
Power: 34 ps @ 9,250 rpm
Torque: 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm
Gearbox: 6 speed
Front brake: 300 mm disc, four-piston fixed calliper
Rear brake: 240 mm, single-piston floating calliper
ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS
Front suspension: Upside down fork, 41 mm with 180 mm travel
Rear suspension: Spring pre-load adjustable monoshock with 180 mm travel
Price: Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Specification source: respective company websites.
