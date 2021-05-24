Start your off-road adventures with these motorcycles

Planning to get adventurous and want to do some road trips with your friends? There is nothing like motorbiking in a group.

But if one is a beginner with adventure biking and does not want to spend a whole lot of money with a superbike in the adventure category, the single cylinder options below might just be what you are looking for. Or one might just want to cut your teeth into something smaller before going in for the superbikes.

DH lists some single cylinder adventure motorcycle options:

Royal Enfield Himalayan



Credit: Royal Enfield Photo



Engine: 411 cc, single cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke

Power: 24.3 ps @ 6500 rpm

Torque: 32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm

Gearbox: 5 speed

Front brakes: Two-piston floating calliper, 300 mm disc

Rear brakes: Single piston floating calliper, 240 mm disc

ABS: Dual channel ABS (switchable to single channel ABS; Rear wheel ABS control deactivation)

Front suspension: Telescopic, 41 mm forks with 200 mm travel

Rear suspension: Monoshock with linkage with 180 mm wheel travel

Price: Rs 2.60 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru)

KTM 390 Adventure



Credit: KTM Photo



Engine: 373 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke

Power: 44 ps

Torque: 37 nm

Gearbox: 6 speed

ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP two channel ABS (including cornering ABS and off-road mode)

Front brake: Four-piston radial fixed calliper

Rear brake: Single-piston floating calliper

Front suspension: WP Apex 43 with 170 mm travel

Rear suspension: WP Apex monoshock with 177 mm travel

Price: Rs 3.1 lakh (ex-showroom)

KTM 250 Adventure



Credit: KTM Photo



Engine: 248.8 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke

Power: 30 ps

Torque: 24 Nm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Front brake: Four-piston radial fixed calliper with 320 mm disc

Rear brake: Single-piston floating calliper 230 mm disc

Front suspension: WP Apex 43 with 170 mm travel

Rear suspension: WP Apex monoshock with 177 mm travel

Price: Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hero X-Pulse



Credit: Hero MotoCorp Photo



Engine: 199.6 cc single cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-stroke

Power: 18 ps @ 8500 rpm

Torque: 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm

Gearbox: 5 speed

Front brake: 276 mm petal disc, single channel ABS

Rear brake: 220 mm petal disc

Front suspension: Telescopic (37 mm dia) with Double DU bush (190 mm stroke)

Rear suspension: 10 step rider-adjustable monoshock

Price: Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW G 310 GS



Credit: BMW Motorrad India



Engine: 313 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, water-cooled

Power: 34 ps @ 9,250 rpm

Torque: 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Gearbox: 6 speed

Front brake: 300 mm disc, four-piston fixed calliper

Rear brake: 240 mm, single-piston floating calliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS

Front suspension: Upside down fork, 41 mm with 180 mm travel

Rear suspension: Spring pre-load adjustable monoshock with 180 mm travel

Price: Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Specification source: respective company websites.