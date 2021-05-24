Start your off-road adventures with these motorcycles

Start your off-road adventures with these motorcycles

These are not very expensive and good for beginners

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 17:28 ist
Royal Enfield Himalayan. Credit: Royal Enfield Photo

Planning to get adventurous and want to do some road trips with your friends? There is nothing like motorbiking in a group.  

But if one is a beginner with adventure biking and does not want to spend a whole lot of money with a superbike in the adventure category, the single cylinder options below might just be what you are looking for. Or one might just want to cut your teeth into something smaller before going in for the superbikes.  

DH lists some single cylinder adventure motorcycle options:  

Royal Enfield Himalayan 


Credit: Royal Enfield Photo

Engine: 411 cc, single cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke 

Power: 24.3 ps @ 6500 rpm  

Torque: 32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm 

Gearbox: 5 speed  

Front brakes: Two-piston floating calliper, 300 mm disc 

Rear brakes: Single piston floating calliper, 240 mm disc 

ABS: Dual channel ABS (switchable to single channel ABS; Rear wheel ABS control deactivation) 

Front suspension: Telescopic, 41 mm forks with 200 mm travel  

Rear suspension: Monoshock with linkage with 180 mm wheel travel 

Price: Rs 2.60 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru) 

 

KTM 390 Adventure 


Credit: KTM Photo

Engine: 373 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke  
Power: 44 ps 

Torque: 37 nm 

Gearbox: 6 speed 

ABS: Bosch 9.1 MP two channel ABS (including cornering ABS and off-road mode) 

Front brake: Four-piston radial fixed calliper 

Rear brake: Single-piston floating calliper 

Front suspension: WP Apex 43 with 170 mm travel 

Rear suspension: WP Apex monoshock with 177 mm travel 

Price: Rs 3.1 lakh (ex-showroom) 

 

KTM 250 Adventure 


Credit: KTM Photo

Engine: 248.8 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke  

Power: 30 ps  

Torque: 24 Nm 

Gearbox: 6 speed 

Front brake: Four-piston radial fixed calliper with 320 mm disc 

Rear brake: Single-piston floating calliper 230 mm disc 

Front suspension: WP Apex 43 with 170 mm travel 

Rear suspension: WP Apex monoshock with 177 mm travel 

Price: Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) 

 

Hero X-Pulse 


Credit: Hero MotoCorp Photo

Engine: 199.6 cc single cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-stroke  

Power: 18 ps @ 8500 rpm 

Torque: 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm 

Gearbox: 5 speed 

Front brake: 276 mm petal disc, single channel ABS 

Rear brake: 220 mm petal disc 

Front suspension: Telescopic (37 mm dia) with Double DU bush (190 mm stroke) 

Rear suspension: 10 step rider-adjustable monoshock 

Price: Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) 

 

 

BMW G 310 GS 


Credit: BMW Motorrad India

Engine: 313 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, water-cooled 

Power: 34 ps @ 9,250 rpm 

Torque: 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm 

Gearbox: 6 speed  

Front brake: 300 mm disc, four-piston fixed calliper 

Rear brake: 240 mm, single-piston floating calliper 

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS 

Front suspension: Upside down fork, 41 mm with 180 mm travel 

Rear suspension: Spring pre-load adjustable monoshock with 180 mm travel 

Price: Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom) 

 

Specification source: respective company websites.  

