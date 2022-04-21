Tata Tiago crosses 4 lakh cumulative sales-mark

Tata Motors on Thursday said its entry-level hatchback Tiago has crossed the 4 lakh cumulative sales mark.

The Mumbai-based auto major launched the model in 2016 under its impact design philosophy.

"This is indeed a historic milestone for Tata Motors as Tiago is the first car to complete this milestone in a short span. Tiago has been a key product in our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and since its launch has been successful in grabbing a sizeable market share in the most crowded segment in the auto industry," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba said in a statement.

Tiago has become the preferred choice for youngsters who are looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, and safe car, with more than 60 per cent of sales generated from first-time buyers, he added.

The recent interventions of Tiago NRG and Tiago CNG have gained popularity among prospective buyers, Amba noted.

"We are confident that the Tata Tiago will continue to play an integral part in our New Forever range and will enhance our market performance in the Indian auto industry," he added.

Over the years, Tata Motors has constantly kept the Tiago family refreshed with various technological interventions.

Currently, Tiago, with its BS-VI compliant engine is an important part of the company's new Forever Range and is being offered in two avatars -- Tiago and Tiago NRG in 14 trims.

Tiago currently has a market share of 19 per cent in its segment.

The car is available in two fuel options – 1.2-litre petrol and recently launched iCNG.

The model comes with a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating and features dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with corner stability control (CSC) and electronic brakeforce distribution, and rear parking assist, among others.