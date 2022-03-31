Toyota Kirloskar drives in Hilux at Rs 33.99 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said its iconic SUV model Hilux is priced between Rs 33.99 lakh and Rs 36.8 lakh (ex-showroom) across the country.

Launched earlier this year, the Hilux is aimed to fulfil the needs of the customers seeking a lifestyle utility vehicle that is best suited for off-roading adventure drives on tough terrains, and everyday city use.

"Ever since its launch, the sophisticated Hilux has managed to win the admiration and hearts of the customers with good response. With our 'customer first' approach, drawing inspiration from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver 'mass happiness to all," TKM Executive Vice President Tadashi Asazuma said in a statement.

The Toyota Hilux is the epitome of engineering, safety, and comfort, all perfectly channeled to create the incredible lifestyle utility vehicle for those who enjoy adventure, thrill, and creating enduring memories with friends and family, he added.

Globally, the Hilux sales have surpassed 20 million units in around 180 countries.

Through more than five decades and eight generations, the Toyota Hilux created extraordinary experiences and an unbreakable bond with those who desire awesomeness during their everyday drives, whether they are on business or with their families, the automaker stated. Hilux's global reputation as a powerful performer is attributed to its rigid Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform.

The model is powered by a 2.8 diesel engine and comes with manual and automatic transmission options.

It comes with a 4X4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm, among other safety and convenience features.

TKM had launched the model in January and in February it temporarily stopped bookings considering various factors impacting the supply amid heavy demand for the model.

