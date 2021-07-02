TVS Motor registers growth of 27 per cent in June 2021 

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 27 per cent in June 2021 with sales of 251,886 units as against sales of 198,387 units in the month of June 2020.

“We have reduced dealer stocks to support our dealers and channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand," the company said in a statement while announcing the June 2021 results.

When it comes to the total two-wheelers, the company registered a growth of 25 per cent with sales of 238,092 units in June 2021 as against sales of 191,076 units in June 2020. Motorcycle registered sales of 146,874 units in June 2021 as against sales of 84,401 units in June 2020. Scooter sales of TVS registered 54,595 units in June 2021 as against sales of 65,666 units in June 2020.

As far as domestic two-wheeler sales are concerned, TVS registered 145,413 units in June 2021 as against sales of 144,817 units in June 2020.

The company’s total exports registered sales of 106,246 units in June 2021 as against sales of 53,123 units in June 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 92,679 units in June 2021 as against sales of 46,259 units in June 2020. “The demand in export market continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes," the company said.

When it comes to three-wheelers, TVS registered a growth of 89 per cent with sales of 13,794 units in June 2021 as against sales of 7,311 units in June 2020.

The company also reported that in the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted sales of 6.19 lakh units as against sales of 2.55 lakh units in the first quarter FY 20-21. Three-wheeler TVS registered sales of 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year as against 0.12 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 20-21.