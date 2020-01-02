TVS two-wheeler domestic sales down; Exports up

TVS Motor Company’s two-wheeler sales fell in December 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.



The Hosur-based company registered sales of 231,571 units in December 2019 as against sales of 271,395 units in December 2018. This is even as the company is producing and dispatching BS-VI-compliant versions of the 2020 TVS Apache RTR series, TVS Jupiter Classic and TVS XL.



TVS sold 215,619 units in December 2019, while it was 258,709 units in December 2018. Domestic two-wheelers saw sales of 157,244 units in December 2019 as against sales of 209,906 units in December 2018.



Motorcycles sold were 93,697 units in December 2019 as against sales of 107,189 units for the same month in the previous year. The company sold 74,716 scooters in December 2019, while it was 91,480 units in December 2018.



In the third quarter of the current financial year, there were 7.7 lakh unit sales as against 9.5 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year.



However, there was something to cheer about for TVS as TVS’s total exports grew by 22 per cent from 60,262 units in December 2018 to 73,512 units in December 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 20 per cent with sales of 48,803 units in December 2018 to 58,375 units in December 2019.



Three-wheelers also did well as there was a 26 per cent increase from 12,686 units in December 2018 to 15,952 units in December 2019.



Sales of three-wheelers grew by 22 per cent from 0.4 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 0.5 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year.

