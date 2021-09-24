Volkswagen Taigun launched in India from Rs 10.49 lakh 

The Volkswagen Taigun sports utility vehicle was launched in the Indian market on Thursday at an introductory price of Rs 10.49 lakh for the Dynamic Line (1.0L TSI engine) and Rs 14.99 lakh for the 1.5L TSI EVO engine equipped Performance Line (prices ex-showroom, India).

The Volkswagen TaigunSUV is the first product offering by the brand in the mid-size SUV segment, developed on the MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project with a localisation level of up to 95 percent.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Today is a significant moment for all of us at Volkswagen, as we launch the new Volkswagen Taigun. The bold, dynamic, German-engineered SUVW, Taigun will be a game changer in India’s mid-size SUV segment. The carline embodies the core DNA of brand Volkswagen and staying true to that, Taigun offers superior build quality, safety and exceptional driving dynamics. We are confident that the carline will be a huge success.”

Powered by the globally acclaimed TSI technology, the Volkswagen Taigun is available in two engine options - 1.0L TSI engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option that delivers peak power of 115 ps ranging from 5000 to 5500 rpm and peak torque of 178 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm. The 1.5L TSI EVO engine is equipped with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG transmission option, delivering peak power of 150 ps from 5000 to 6000 rpm range and peak torque of 250 Nm at 1600-3500 rpm. The 1.5L TSI EVO engine also comes equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and idle start/ stop technology.

On the inside, the Taigun features a 20.32 cm digital cockpit and smart touch Climatronic auto AC with pollen control. The 25.65 cm VW Play touchscreen Infotainment system comes embedded with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The Taigun also comes equipped with the locally developed MyVolkswagen Connect App that is a one stop application for customer convenience. The application enables customers to monitor their usage, asses their driving behaviour and live track information related to the car and their safety, all in real-time.

The Taigun comes with a full range of 40+ safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), up to six airbags, multi-collision brakes, three headrests at the rear, reverse camera, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX and an adjustable headrest for all and tyre pressure deflation warning system.