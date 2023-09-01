Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Disney, Charter in talks for new distribution agreement

Charter will host a webcast on September 1 to discuss the status of its distribution agreement with Disney, the company said in a statement.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 05:26 IST

Follow Us

Disney said on Thursday that the company is in negotiations with Charter Communications for a new agreement after Disney pulled ESPN, ABC and other cable channels off Charter-owned Spectrum's cable service.

Spectrum TV subscribers no longer have access to Disney's portfolio of live sporting events, news coverage and entertainment programming, the company said.

Charter will host a webcast on Friday to discuss the status of its distribution agreement with Disney, the company said in a statement.

Disney cable networks on Spectrum's cable service went dark on Thursday in the middle of the live coverage of the US Open match on ESPN, leaving only a black screen, viewers complained on X social media, formerly known as Twitter.

Minutes later, a message appeared on the screen informing viewers that Disney had removed its programming, social media posts said.

Cable operator Charter Communications serves more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand, according to its website.

"Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace," Disney said on the ongoing negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 05:26 IST)
Business NewsDisney

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT