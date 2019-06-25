DPIIT issues guidelines for use of GI logo and tagline

Retail outlets or e-commerce platforms can use the Geographical Indication logo and tagline for display and sale of Indian GI products with prior approval of DPIIT, as per the guidelines proposed by the commerce and industry ministry.

A Geographical Indication (GI) is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it has taken several initiatives for the promotion and marketing of GIs.

In order to encourage the promotion and marketing of Indian products registered as GIs, the DPIIT had launched a common GI logo and tagline in August 2018.

"A common GI tag would help create awareness among both GI producers as well as consumers, so as to increase the marketability and saleability of these products," it said.

While issuing draft guidelines for permitting the use of GI logo and tagline, DPIIT said the logo will act as a certifying mark that can be used to identify all Indian products registered as GIs, irrespective of the categories.

The draft said the ownership rights to the GI logo and tagline vest in the DPIIT through the Secretary.

Also, foreign GI products, whether registered in India or not, are "not allowed to use" the GI logo and tagline.

"Use of the GI logo and tagline may be allowed with prior approval of the DPIIT for display and sale of Indian GI products by wholesale or retail outlets, or e-commerce platforms," said the draft, on which comments of stakeholders have been invited by the DPIIT.

A prior nod of DPIIT would be required for the publication of the logo and tagline in articles, blogs, through newspapers, magazines, and internet.

The draft further said "no fee/charges shall be levied for granting the permission for the use of GI logo and tagline" and the duration for the user would be as decided by DPIIT on a case-to-case basis.

Also, DPIIT would not be responsible for the authenticity or quality of the products on which the logo and tagline are used.

However, no prior permission would be needed for the use of the logo and tagline by Indian Embassies/ Missions abroad for events, brochures, publicity material and advertisements for GI promotion.

Further, all the registered proprietors and authorized users of Indian products registered under The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999 do not need prior permission to use the logo and tagline for branding purposes of the particular GI with which they are registered.