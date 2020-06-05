Bank credit grows 6.25%, deposits rise 10.64%: RBI

Bank credit grows 6.25%, deposits rise 10.64%: RBI

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 23:19 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Bank credit and deposits grew 6.25 per cent and 10.64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 102.23 lakh crore and Rs 138.30 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended May 22, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India.

In the fortnight ended May 24, 2019, bank loans had stood at Rs 96.21 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 124.99 lakh crore, the RBI data showed.

On a fortnightly basis, bank advances de-grew by 0.3 per cent or Rs 28,683.47 crore to Rs 102.23 lakh crore in the reporting period from Rs 102.51 lakh crore as on fortnight ended May 24, 2020.

Deposits' growth remained stable on a fortnight basis.

In April, the outstanding incremental non-food credit growth contracted by 1.2 per cent to Rs 91 lakh crore from Rs 92.12 lakh crore in March, the RBI data had showed.

On a year-on-year basis, non-food credit growth decelerated to 7.3 per cent in April 2020 from 11.9 per cent in the same month last year, the data showed.

Loan growth to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 3.9 per cent in April 2020, against 7.9 per cent in April 2019.

Growth in advances to the services sector decelerated to 11.2 per cent, from 16.8 per cent in April 2019.

Personal loans growth decelerated to 12.1 per cent in April 2020, compared with 15.7 per cent in April 2019.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Banking
Reserve Bank of India

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 