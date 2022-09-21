Banking system liquidity slips into deficit after 40 months: RBI

India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI infused Rs 21,800 crore ($2.73 billion) into banking system on Tuesday, the biggest since May 2019.

Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85 per cent, highest since July 2019.

($1 = Rs 79.80)