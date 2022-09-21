India's banking system liquidity slips into deficit

Banking system liquidity slips into deficit after 40 months: RBI

The RBI infused Rs 21,800 crore into banking system on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 21 2022, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 10:21 ist
Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85 per cent, highest since July 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI infused Rs 21,800 crore ($2.73 billion) into banking system on Tuesday, the biggest since May 2019.

Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85 per cent, highest since July 2019.

($1 = Rs 79.80) 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
Banking
Business News
Economy

What's Brewing

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

 