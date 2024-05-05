DH Evening Brief |Blue Corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna; Congress asks EC to take action against BJP over social media post targeting Muslims

Blue Corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said a Blue Corner notice has been issued and Interpol's help is being taken to bring NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual harassment cases, back to India. Read more
Karnataka Congress files plaint with EC against BJP chief Nadda, others over social media post
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Sunday sought the Election Commission to initiate action against BJP's national president J P Nadda and other senior leaders for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by posting a video on social media intimidating members of SC and ST community not to vote for a particular candidate.
Read more
Bengal Guv asks Raj Bhavan employees to ignore any summons by police on woman's complaint
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday directed all staffers of Raj Bhavan to ignore any communication from the Kolkata Police in connection with a woman employee's complaint of molestation against him.
Read more
Sandeshkhali 'mistruth' spread by BJP using money, PM should stop shedding crocodile tears: Mamata
Alleging that the 'mistruth' about Sandeshkhali was spread by the BJP using money, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop 'shedding crocodile tears' as the 'conspiracy hatched by the saffron party' has come to the fore with the unravelling of a recent sting.
Read more
Siddaramaiah govt to give financial assistance to Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse victims
The Congress government in Karnataka will provide financial assistance to those allegedly sexually assaulted by JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, the national party said on Sunday.
Read more
Modi & Yogi don't have children, we are working for your kids: PM in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying they are contesting elections to benefit their families and their vote banks.
Read more
Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA, wrestler says expired kit brought to him for taking sample
Bajrang Punia has been handed a provisional suspension for refusing to give his sample for dope test during recent trials and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is furious that NADA kept it "in dark" on the development and is planning to write to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the matter.
Read more
Awarded Padma Shri two years ago, folk artiste Darshanam Mogulaiah is now working as daily wager in Telangana to make ends meet
Awarded with the prestigious Padma Shri two years ago and given a purse of Rs one crore by the state government, popular folk artiste Darshanam Mogulaiah is now working as a daily wager to make ends meet.
Read more
Amid spices row, Cipla, Glenmark now recall India-made drugs from US market
Drug makers Cipla and Glenmark are recalling products from the American market due to manufacturing issues, according to the US health regulator.
Read more