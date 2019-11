Bill Gates has reclaimed his throne of the world's richest person, surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In 2018, Jeff Bezo overtook Bill Gates as the richest man, with a net worth of $160 billion.

According to CNN, Bill Gates got back his top spot after a surge in Microsoft's stock that went up nearly 48 per cent this year.

Europe’s richest person, Bernard Arnault, is third with $102.7 billion.