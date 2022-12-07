Coal import by power sector rises to 39 MT in Apr-Oct : Joshi

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said import of coal by the power sector has increased in ongoing financial year and the sector imported 38.84 million tonne (MT) of the dry fuel in April-October period.

"...import of coal by the power sector increased during current financial year of 2022-23. As against the total import of 27 MT by power sector in entire year of 2021-22, the import of coal by power sector in first 7 months increased to 38.84 MT," Joshi said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Joshi earlier exuded confidence that the country would be largely self-sufficient in thermal coal production by the financial year 2024-25.

India’s total domestic coal production will touch 900 million ton (MT) during the current financial year.

In the last financial year, the total coal production was 777 million tonnes. This year, it will increase, he said.

He also said that coal import has come down considerably and by 2024 import will be stopped as domestic production will increase.

There will not be a coal shortage in April-May next year as the government has made all efforts to ensure sufficient stocks in the thermal power plants. By March end 2023, the coal stock at thermal power plants in the country will stand at 40 million tonne, he said.

The imported coal has gone to feed domestic coal-based plants. However, the restoration of power generation by imported coal-based plants to its potential level has remained slow.