Cryptocurrencies a threat to macroeconomic, financial stability: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated on Thursday that cryptocurrencies were a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability.
He added that crypto would undermine RBI’s ability to deal with issues of financial stability.
Das' comments came a little over a week after the government decided to tax gains made on virtual digital assets in the Budget.
More to follow...
