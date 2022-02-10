'Crypto a threat to macroeconomic, financial stability'

Cryptocurrencies a threat to macroeconomic, financial stability: Shaktikanta Das

Das' comments came a little over a week after the government decided to tax gains made on virtual digital assets in the Budget

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 10 2022, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 13:18 ist
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI File photo

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated on Thursday that cryptocurrencies were a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability.

He added that crypto would undermine RBI’s ability to deal with issues of financial stability.

Das' comments came a little over a week after the government decided to tax gains made on virtual digital assets in the Budget.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RBI
Reserve Bank of India
cryptocurrency
Shaktikanta Das

What's Brewing

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Vikram shines in a stylish yet predictable 'Mahaan'

Vikram shines in a stylish yet predictable 'Mahaan'

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

 