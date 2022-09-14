Inflation in India has remained above the Reserve Bank's 2 per cent-6 per cent tolerance band for eight consecutive months and rose to 7 per cent in August, driven by surging costs of food items.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Growing inflation due to surging food costs
Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu
New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment
Feel like 'choron ka sardar': RJD leader on corruption
How fake science websites hijack our trust in experts
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What happens next?
Godfather of French New Wave Jean-Luc Godard no more