Gold jumps Rs 182; silver zooms Rs 725

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 16:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Gold rose by Rs 182 to Rs 45,975 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following gains in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also witnessed increased buying and jumped Rs 725 to Rs 66,175 per kg from the previous close of Rs 65,450 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by Rs 182 with gains in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices."

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,744 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.30 per ounce.

Gold
silver

