Goldman Sachs CEO says India has high growth trajectory

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 28 2023, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 15:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said India now had a very high growth trajectory, with a predicted growth of 6-7 per cent over the next three years, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday. Global CEOs are thinking about India as a big growth opportunity while recognising some of the challenges with investing in the country, Solomon told the newspaper in an interview.

Solomon said over the period of a year, the global economy, and the United States in particular, have been "more resilient" than he would have expected, adding that there could be a period with "0-1 per cent growth and 4 per cent inflation – that will feel like a recession".

Also Read | Fixed asset investment only half of GDP in past five years: Report

There are significant macro signs to indicate slowing growth in the world, and it was hard to see a scenario where US inflation goes back to 2 per cent "anytime soon," Solomon said.

"There are a bunch of significant macro trends that are inflationary, such as geopolitics, energy transition and supply chain adjustments — there are headwinds."

After the US regional banking crisis that followed Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in March, Federal regulators and the Treasury Department welcomed a decision by 11 larger banks to deposit $30 billion into First Republic Bank. Goldman Sachs was one of the banks involved in the rescue.

Solomon said the regional banking crisis was short term, affecting a handful of banks with very specific business models. But the banking system in the US is dealing with a handful of issues which will ultimately require more capital, triggering more consolidation, he told ET.

