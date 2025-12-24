Menu
Enforcement Directorate's Delhi wing arrest Gujarat revenue officer, seize Rs 67L cash 'concealed in bedroom'

According to senior official with the ACB, the FIR registered on Tuesday figures three another accused, including Surendranagar collector Rajendra Patel, his personal assistant, among others.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 15:21 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 15:21 IST
