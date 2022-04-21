India’s high growth rate positive for world, says IMF

India’s high growth rate positive for world, says IMF Managing Director

The IMF projected growth of 8.2% for India in 2022, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Apr 21 2022, 05:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 06:30 ist
Kristalina Georgieva. Credit: AFP Photo

A high growth rate for India, as projected in the latest World Economic Outlook, is not only healthy for the country but also positive news for the world, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva has said.

The IMF, early this week, projected a “fairly robust” growth of 8.2 per cent for India in 2022, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world, almost twice faster than China’s 4.4 per cent.

The global growth has been projected at 3.6 per cent in 2022, down from 6.1 per cent in 2021.

"India is one of the economies that are growing at a high rate. Even with the small downgrade, growth is projected for this year to be 8.2 percent. Healthy for India, but also positive in a world where growth slowdown is creating a major problem,” Georgieva told reporters at a news conference here on the sidelines of the annual spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank on Wednesday.

On Monday, she met the visiting Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She said India already plays a very important international role.

“By exporting vaccines during the pandemic, it has delivered a global public good,” she said in response to a question.

“India is also committed to lead in renewable energy with the International Solar Alliance, another area where the world needs more determination, more progress,” she said.

“And, it is a country that is on the frontline of digital currencies, especially central bank digital currency and how it handles a reduction of risk from crypto assets for the Indian people and businesses,” Georgieva said.

Noting that next year India is going to be the Chair of the G20, Georgieva said she very much looks forward to working with the country on many key global cooperation issues, including the 16th General Review of Quotas that should be finalised by the end of next year.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IMF
India
Indian economy
Global Economy

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

 