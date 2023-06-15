India's debt burden likely to decline: Moody's

India's debt burden likely to decline, key determinant of fiscal strength will be affordability: Moody's

In a report, it said India's fast-growing GDP, which is estimated to average 11 per cent in nominal terms

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 18:06 ist
Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said the key determinant of India's fiscal strength and the credit profile will be debt affordability and projected a downward trend for the debt burden.

"As long as nominal GDP growth holds, India's debt burden will be stable or decline slightly," Moody's said.

In a report, it said India's fast-growing GDP, which is estimated to average 11 per cent in nominal terms, is a key driver of the projections of a downward trend in the country's debt burden.

Also Read | Wholesale price in deflationary zone, contracts 3.48% in May

"As in the past, the key determinant of fiscal strength and the credit profile will be debt affordability and in particular the proportion of revenue absorbed by interest payments," Moody's said.

India has a relatively high level of general government debt, estimated at around 81.8 per cent of GDP for 2022-23, compared with the Baa-rated median of around 56 per cent.

The country also has a low debt affordability, in terms of general government interest payments as a percentage of revenues, which for India is estimated at 26 per cent for 2022-23, compared with the Baa median of around 8.4 per cent.

"At 26 per cent currently, it is a large proportion, which, if not further addressed via a continued broadening of the revenue base, will remain an important constraint on the government's ability to provide more support for growth and address developmental needs," Moody's added.

Moody's has a 'Baa3' sovereign credit rating on India, with stable outlook. Baa3 is the lowest investment grade rating.

On Friday, Moody's is scheduled to meet Indian government officials during which the latter is likely to make a strong pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Business News
Economy & Business
Debt

Related videos

What's Brewing

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

 